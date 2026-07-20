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Women Veterans Forum Event

VHSO values your insights. Together, we can ensure women Veterans receive the care and support they deserve.

When:

Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 3, Auditorium

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR

Cost:

Free

Calling All Women Veterans! 

Your health matters, and your voice deserves to be heard.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) is excited to invite you to our upcoming Women Veteran Public Forum Event; dedicated to enhancing your healthcare experience.

Benefits from participating:

  • Receive the latest updates on women’s healthcare services
  • Connect directly with Subject Matter Experts & executive leadership
  • Ask your questions and receive real-time answers
  • Share your feedback and help us shape the future of care for women Veterans

 

Also available virtually.   https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/247887672672124?p=IsUn8Wp0bVAKVLWO7H

 

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