Calling All Veterans!

Whether you’re enrolled in VA Health Care or not—you’re invited. Your service matters, and so does your health!

Join Us for Our Choose VA Tele-Town Hall!

Date: Wednesday, July 29th

Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) Auditorium, Building 3

1100 N. College Ave, Fayetteville, AR

Or Attend Virtually

TEAMS: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/234413813319671?p=PrOinpBsBLUpcho0il

PHONE: Phone Conference ID: 635 546 909#

What’s on the Agenda?

· Learn about the services and care available at VHSO

· Bust common myths about VA enrollment

· Discover what VA Health Care can offer you

Don’t miss this chance to get your health care questions answered and find out why choosing the VA puts everything you need in one place! We look forward to seeing you—either in person or online!



