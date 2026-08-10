Evening & Light in the Window Event

Join us as we light up the VA campus in purple symbolized courage, hope, and solidarity in the fight against domestic violence

Join us for a warm, early-evening gathering as we light up the VA campus in purple symbolized courage, hope, and solidarity in the fight against domestic violence. Staff, Veterans, families, and community partners are invited to pause, connect, and reflect.

Details: VHSO is proud to introduce the Light in the Window Campaign, a simple yet powerful symbol of support for all those whose lives have been touched by domestic violence. As dusk falls, the VHSO campus will be illuminated in purple lights representing a beacon of hope, healing, and unwavering solidarity throughout our community. By placing a light in the window, we send a heartfelt message: “You are not alone. We see you. We stand with you.”

During the evening, we will share a deeply meaningful moment: the reading of Remember My Name. This powerful tribute honors and remembers those whose lives have been impacted or lost to domestic violence. Together, we pause, reflect, and stand united in compassion and remembrance.

Join us and let your presence and your light be a symbol of hope and strength for all who need it. Together, we shine a light of hope and solidarity.