Great American Smoke Out - Springfield VA CBOC

VHSO is challenging Veterans to quit tobacco and nicotine products for one day as practice to quit for good! A fair-style event will be held at two VHSO locations as part of November’s Great American Smoke Out. For the first time, the Springfield VA Clinic and Fayetteville VA Medical Center will offer on-site tobacco treatment assessments with a Physician Assistant and same-day low-dose CT Lung Cancer Screenings for Veterans who meet criteria. Come stop by our information tables and talk with local experts about making changes to your tobacco use.