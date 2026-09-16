Former Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Ceremony

FPOW/MIA Ceremony - honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those still missing from past conflicts.

Join us for the FPOW/MIA Ceremony on Friday, September 18th at noon in the Building 21 Lobby, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

This solemn event honors those who were held captive and returned, as well as those still missing from past conflicts. The powerful Missing Man Table display will be featured, with a special reading explaining the meaning of each item. The ceremony includes a prayer from Chaplain Services and light snacks.

All are welcome as we remember and recognize our heroes.