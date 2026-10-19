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Virtual Veteran Yoga

Online Yoga Class

When:

Mon. Oct 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join us for a virtual (online) yoga class. This class is open to all Veterans—no prior experience is needed. This class is designed for all abilities and backgrounds, so whether you’re just starting or have practiced before, you’re welcome! Reach out to Beth Nay, BSN, RN, Veteran Health Education Coordinator,  at bethany.nay@va.gov to sign up.

Mon. Oct 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Other VA events

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