Virtual Veteran Yoga
Online Yoga Class
When:
Mon. Oct 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join us for a virtual (online) yoga class. This class is open to all Veterans—no prior experience is needed. This class is designed for all abilities and backgrounds, so whether you’re just starting or have practiced before, you’re welcome! Reach out to Beth Nay, BSN, RN, Veteran Health Education Coordinator, at bethany.nay@va.gov to sign up.
Mon. Oct 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Wed. Oct 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Thu. Oct 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT