Mask are required to be worn inside all VHSO facilities by all Veterans, visitors, and staff.

Effective Monday, April 25, 2022.

There are no restrictions for visitors coming into the facility of any age group. Visitors, school age and older (5+), are to wear a mask while inside the facility. Building 1 and 21 doors are open from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday – Friday Signage will be placed at the doors. Surgical mask and hand hygiene products are available. Individuals entering the building are attesting that they have no COVID-19 symptoms or no known exposure. Escorts and volunteers will be at the desk from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. to ensure those entering are wearing a mask.

COVID-19 Vaccines: All Veterans, spouses, and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at VA by appointment or drive-thru clinic. The Fayetteville drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the Primary Care circle drive. Please call 1-800-691-8387 ext. 67979 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.