Fayetteville Arkansas VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

From the west (Highway 45)

Take Highway 45 east into Fayetteville. Highway 45 becomes Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Continue on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the stop light at School Avenue. Turn left onto School Avenue. School Avenue veers right, becoming Archibal Yell Boulevard, then veering left to become College Avenue. Continue north on College Avenue to North Street. Immediately past the intersection of North and College the medical center will be on your left. There is another entrance to the medical center at the first stop light north of the College Avenue and North Street intersection.

From the east (Highway 45)

Follow Highway 45 east into Fayetteville. Highway 45 becomes Mission Boulevard. Continue on Mission Boulevard to the stop light at North Street. Turn right onto North Street and continue to the next stop light at College Avenue. Turn right onto College Avenue. The medical center entrance is on your left. There is another entrance to the medical center at the first stop light north of the College Avenue and North Street intersection.

From the southeast (Highway 16)

Follow Highway 16 east into Fayetteville. Highway 16 becomes Huntsville Road and then Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Continue east to the stop light at School Avenue and turn right onto School Avenue. School Avenue veers right, becoming Archibal Yell Boulevard, then veering left to become College Avenue. Continue north on College Avenue to North Street. Immediately past the intersection of North and College the medical center will be on your left. There is another entrance to the medical center at the first stop light north of the College Avenue and North Street intersection.

From the south (I-540)

Take I-540 north to Highway 112 and Wedington Drive, exit 64. Turn right onto East Highway 112 and Wedington Drive. Wedington Drive veers to the right and on the other side of the hill becomes North Street. Continue east on North Street to the stop light at College Avenue. Turn left onto College Avenue and the medical center is located on your left. There is another entrance to the medical center at the first stop light north of the College Avenue and North Street intersection.

From the north (I-540)

Take I-540 south to Highway 112 and Wedington Drive, exit 64. Turn left onto East Highway 112 and Wedington Drive. Wedington Drive veers to the right and on the other side of the hill becomes North Street. Continue east on North Street to the stop light at College Avenue. Turn left onto College Avenue and the medical center is located on your left. There is another entrance to the medical center at the first stop light north of the College Avenue and North Street intersection.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

1100 North College Avenue

Fayetteville, AR 72703-1944

Coordinates:

36°4'47.49"N 94°9'29.84"W