Veteran Care Coordinators
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Karen Pardue LCSW
Post 9/11 Military2VA Program Manager
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: Karen.Pardue@va.gov
Richele Babbitt MSW, LCSW
Senior Social Worker Joplin CBOC
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: richele.babbitt@va.gov
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments for hormone therapy and gender confirming surgeries
- Creative arts therapies
- Hormone therapy
- HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation and sexual behavior, just like any other private health information.