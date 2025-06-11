Celebrating Fayetteville VA Veteran Golden Age Athletes (called RazorVets) success at the National Veterans Golden Age Games hosted by Memphis, TN

PRESS RELEASE

June 11, 2025

Fayetteville , AR — Community partners, staff, friends, and family celebrate the 33 Veteran Athletes who competed against a record-breaking 1,100+ other athletes from across the country in the National Veteran Golden Age Games.

What: Celebrating Fayetteville VA Veteran Golden Age Athletes (called RazorVets) success at the 39th National Veterans Golden Age Games hosted by Memphis, TN.

When: Thursday, June 12

Time: 12 NOON

Location: VA Fayetteville Medical Center, Building 3, Auditorium

19 Gold medals, twelve Silver medals, 34 Bronze medals, and 35 Ribbons (4th-8th place) will be announced along with other awards. The athletes will autograph their team pictures. Interview opportunities with the coaches and athletes will also be available.

Background:

The National Veterans Golden Age Games is the only multi-sport competition globally designed to improve the quality of life for Veterans aged 55+ of all abilities. Each year, the VA hosts this flagship event in a new city, providing Veterans the opportunity to reunite with their community of brothers and sisters, reminiscent of their military service days.

Fitness For Life – It’s Our Mission

Embracing the “Fitness for Life” focus, the National Veterans Golden Age Games showcases the rehabilitation benefits that sports, fitness, and wellness offer to Veterans aged 55 and beyond. VA research and clinical experience verify that sports rehabilitation is crucial in aiding weight loss, improving chronic conditions, and providing a fun and effective way to destress. With the support of VA recreation therapists and clinicians, Veterans engage in year-round rehabilitation and fitness programs at their local VA facilities. These programs help Veterans remain physically engaged, fostering an extra boost of confidence and promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

See highlights through:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/veteransaffairs/

https://www.facebook.com/Sports4Vets/

###