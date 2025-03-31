Dr. George Velez, VHSO Medical Center Director appointed as Veteran Affairs Regent for District Six, American College of Healthcare Executives

PRESS RELEASE

March 31, 2025

Fayetteville , AR — The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. George Velez, DHA, MBA, FACHE, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Medical Center Director/CEO as the Veteran Affairs Regent for District Six of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE)

Velez will serve in this prestigious role for a three-year term. In his new role, Dr. Velez will collaborate closely with other healthcare leaders within the state to promote professional development, share best practices, and advocate for high-quality healthcare services. His extensive experience and passion for healthcare innovation make him an invaluable asset to ACHE.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Velez stated, "I am honored to serve as Veteran Affairs Regent for District Six. This role allows me to further contribute to the advancement of healthcare leadership and to support the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to provide exceptional care to our communities."

Dr. George Velez is a retired 20-year combat Veteran with distinguished service in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Air National Guard. The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks congratulates Dr. Velez on this well-deserved appointment and looks forward to his continued leadership and contributions to the field of healthcare.

###

