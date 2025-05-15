Dr. George Velez Retires from Federal Service After Distinguished Career

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2025

Fayetteville , AR — Fayetteville, AR, May 15, 2025 – Dr. George Velez, the Medical Center Director/CEO for the VA Health Care System of the Ozarks, is retiring from federal service.

Dr. Velez was appointed to this position on January 29, 2023, and has since played a pivotal role in overseeing healthcare delivery to more than 60,000 Veterans throughout eight locations in northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri, and eastern Oklahoma.

As the Medical Center Director, Dr. Velez managed a robust healthcare system encompassing the main Medical Center in Fayetteville and seven community-based outpatient clinics in Fort Smith, Harrison, and Ozark, Arkansas; Branson, Springfield, and Joplin, Missouri; and Jay, Oklahoma. Under his leadership, the Fayetteville facility earned a 5-Star Hospital-Compare overall Hospital Quality Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for two consecutive years.

Dr. Velez commented on his retirement, saying, "Serving Veterans has been the honor. I am grateful for the opportunity to have led such a dedicated team and to have made a positive impact on the lives of our Veterans.” He also stated he plans to call Northwest Arkansas his forever home and stay active in the community and with Veteran services.

Prior to his tenure in Fayetteville, Dr. Velez served as the Deputy Director at the VA Caribbean Health Care System in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In this capacity, he was responsible for providing leadership and direction for resource management, facilities/environmental management, and program management functions.

VHSO thanks him for his service and wishes the best in his next chapter of life.

