Fayetteville VA Medical Center receives top score in latest CMS hospital ratings

September 9, 2025

Fayetteville, AR - FAYETTEVILLE, AR ― Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, VHSO has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include exapanding specialty care at Community Based Outpatient Clinic locations, and providing faster, more secure Beneficiary Travel reimbursements for eligible Veterans.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care VHSO provides,” said Martha Smith EdD, RD, VHSO Interim Medical Center Director. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the facility, so VHSO works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

For more information, contact Public Affairs Officer April Eilers at April.eilers@va.gov, (479) 435-8517.

