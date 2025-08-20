Fayetteville VA Medical Center to receive infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2025

Fayetteville, AR - The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care

The extra funding means more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology.

The extra money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation, including the Fayetteville VA Medical Center where the following improvements will occur:

Replace Perimeter Security Fence

Upgrade Multiple Parking Lots

Upgrade Boilers at LeRoy Pond (B-30, 31, 32)

Replace Air Handling Unit for Outpatient Recovery (B-1)

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total Non-Recurring Maintenance Program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.

The improvements announced today are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including:

The backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits is down more than 37% since Jan. 20, 2025.

Since Jan. 20, VA has offered Veterans nearly 1 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

VA has opened 16 new health care clinics across the nation since Jan. 20, 2025.

The President’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget request would add billions to VA’s budget.

VA has made it easier and faster for VA-enrolled Veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.

VA has implemented major reforms to make it easier for survivors to get benefits.

VA is processing record numbers of disability claims, reaching 1 million claims processed for FY25 on Feb. 20 and reaching 2 million claims by June — both achievements were done in record time.

