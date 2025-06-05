News releases
News Releases for Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.
September 19, 2023
To promote Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and the Central Arkansas Veterans Health Care System are sponsoring the “Faith-Based Community Convening for the Support of Service Members, Veterans, and their Families.”
September 11, 2023
WASHINGTON — Until 11:59pm local time on September 30, 2023, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013 are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
August 16, 2023
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks invites Veterans, who are pregnant or have delivered a baby in the last 4 years, and their spouses to learn about women’s health services and the PACT Act.
July 27, 2023
Fayetteville, AR (July 26, 2023) — The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) announced that it received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
July 10, 2023
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is the top ranked VA hospital system in its region for trust through the ease, effectiveness, and emotion in the delivery care, benefits, and services.
June 6, 2023
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks opens a virtual one stop shop clinic. The Virtual Health Resource Clinic (VHRC) provides in-person and virtual support to Veterans, family members, caregivers and VA staff with virtual care tools and programs.
May 4, 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (May 4, 2023) In a recent Veteran Experience survey, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) ranked #3 in the Top 25 Best VA Hospitals in the nation and #1 in region according to The Ultimate Guide.
April 20, 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – (April 20, 2023) The Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks (VHSO) successfully completed two Joint Commission Accreditation Surveys this month. The Joint Commission Healthcare accreditation is awarded every three years, except for laboratory accreditation, which is awarded every two years. VHSO underwent the rigorous, unannounced survey for Laboratory Services April 4-6. The Hospital, Behavioral Health and Home...
April 10, 2023
As of April 9, 2023, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks leadership team is complete. Jeremy Caviness was appointment as VHSO's Assistant Medical Center Director.
March 16, 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (March 15, 2023) Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) is the first VA in the country to offer a portable kiosk that serves as a communication hub at the Fayetteville medical center for Veterans to learn about Veteran-centric opportunities in the state of Arkansas, in five categories; career, health, family, services and explore.