News releases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – (April 20, 2023) The Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks (VHSO) successfully completed two Joint Commission Accreditation Surveys this month. The Joint Commission Healthcare accreditation is awarded every three years, except for laboratory accreditation, which is awarded every two years. VHSO underwent the rigorous, unannounced survey for Laboratory Services April 4-6. The Hospital, Behavioral Health and Home...