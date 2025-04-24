Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Receives Prestigious 5-Star Rating for Cleanliness from Becker’s Hospital Review

PRESS RELEASE

April 24, 2025

Fayetteville , AR — Fayetteville, AR (April 24, 2025) - The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) is proud to announce that it has received a 5-star rating for cleanliness from Becker’s Hospital Review. VHSO is one of only six hospitals in the state of Arkansas to earn this distinguished rating.

The ratings are based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) surveys, a national, standardized survey of hospital patients conducted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The surveys, which reflect patient experiences during recent inpatient hospital stays, were completed between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. The data was most recently updated on January 8, 2025.

Dr. George Velez, DHA, MBA, FACHE, VHSO Medical Center Director, expressed his gratitude and dedication in response to the award: "We are very honored to receive this recognition. Our team works diligently to maintain a clean and safe environment for our patients, understanding the critical role cleanliness plays in patient safety."

About the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks:

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is comprised of one Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facility located in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and seven Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) located in Fort Smith, Harrison, and Ozark, Arkansas; Branson, Springfield, and Joplin, Missouri; and Jay, Oklahoma. Except for the clinic in Harrison, Arkansas, which is staffed by contracted personnel, all clinics are staffed by VA employees. These clinics serve Veterans in north and west Arkansas, southwest Missouri, and east Oklahoma.

