Walk-In Flu Vaccines Now Available at all VA locations at VHSO

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2025

Fayetteville, AR - Stay protected this flu season with our walk-in flu vaccine services offered at all VA locations.

We are providing two types of flu vaccines to meet the needs of our Veteran community: Fluad (High Dose Flu Vaccine) and Afluria for Veterans 65 years and older and Afluria (Standard Dose Flu Vaccine) for Veterans 18 through 64 years old.

Getting a flu shot is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay healthy during the flu season. The flu can hit hard, especially for those with underlying health conditions – something many of us who have served know all too well.

Take advantage of our walk-in flu vaccine services today and help stop the spread of the flu within our veteran community.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.va.gov/fayetteville-arkansas-health-care/programs/flu-vaccine-schedule-for-all-locations/flu-vaccine-clinic/