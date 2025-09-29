Skip to Content

Flu Vaccine Clinic

Looking for an easy way to stay healthy this season? Get your flu shot! Not only will you be protecting yourself, but you'll also be helping keep your loved ones safe and healthy. Getting a flu shot is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay healthy during the flu season. The flu can hit hard, especially for those with underlying health conditions – something many of us who have served know all too well. Walk-in clinics available at all locations

 

Branson CBOC, Check in Front Desk

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10am – 2pm

 

Fayetteville, Building 21 lobby

Monday thru Friday, 8am – 4pm

 

Fort Smith CBOC, Check in Front Desk

Monday thru Friday, 8:30am - 11:30am & 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Jay CBOC, Check in Front Desk

Monday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 2pm – 4 pm

 

Joplin CBOC, Check in 2nd Floor Front Deck

Monday thru Friday, 8:30am – 11:30am & 1:30pm – 3:30pm

 

Ozark CBOC, Check in Front Desk

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 10am – 2pm

 

Springfield CBOC, Check in Front Desk

Monday, Wednesday, & Friday

10am – 2pm

Harrison CBOC, Check in Front Desk

Wednesday & Thursday, 1pm – 3pm

 

