Flu Vaccine Clinic
Looking for an easy way to stay healthy this season? Get your flu shot! Not only will you be protecting yourself, but you'll also be helping keep your loved ones safe and healthy. Getting a flu shot is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay healthy during the flu season. The flu can hit hard, especially for those with underlying health conditions – something many of us who have served know all too well. Walk-in clinics available at all locations
Branson CBOC, Check in Front Desk
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10am – 2pm
Fayetteville, Building 21 lobby
Monday thru Friday, 8am – 4pm
Fort Smith CBOC, Check in Front Desk
Monday thru Friday, 8:30am - 11:30am & 1:30pm - 3:30pm
Jay CBOC, Check in Front Desk
Monday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 2pm – 4 pm
Joplin CBOC, Check in 2nd Floor Front Deck
Monday thru Friday, 8:30am – 11:30am & 1:30pm – 3:30pm
Ozark CBOC, Check in Front Desk
Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, 10am – 2pm
Springfield CBOC, Check in Front Desk
Monday, Wednesday, & Friday
10am – 2pm
Harrison CBOC, Check in Front Desk
Wednesday & Thursday, 1pm – 3pm