Preparing for a Colonoscopy

Why is colonoscopy done?

The test is done to help look for colon cancer. And it can help find the source of abdominal pain, bleeding, and changes in bowel habits. It may be needed once a year to every 10 years, depending on factors such as your:

Age

Health history

Family health history

Symptoms

Results from any prior colonoscopy

Risks and possible complications

Bleeding

A puncture or tear in the colon

Risks of anesthesia

A cancer lesion not being seen or fully removed

Getting ready

To prepare for the test

Tell your healthcare provider about any medicines and supplements you take. Also tell him or her about any health conditions you may have

Make sure your rectum and colon are empty for the test. Follow the diet and bowel prep instructions exactly. If you don’t, the test may need to be reschedule

Plan for a friend or family member to drive you home after the test

If your provider has ordered for you to have a colonoscopy, please review the following instructions: