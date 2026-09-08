Adrian Sopshire, EdD, MBA, was appointed Assistant Director for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks on September 8, 2026.

Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Sopshire served as the Veterans Experience Coordinatorwith the Veterans Experience Office.

Mr. Sopshire began his VA career in 2009 as an Administrative Officer on Duty at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) Medical Center. Over the course of his tenure at VHSO, he has served as Administrative Officer of Nursing Service and Executive Assistant to the Associate Director of Patient Care Services. He also held the position of Compliance and Business Integrity Officer in the Director’s Office.

A Navy Veteran, Mr. Sopshire served 14 years on active duty. Prior to joining VHA, he worked as a mental health professional at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Mr. Sopshire holds a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership with an emphasis in Healthcare Administration from Grand Canyon University. He earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Psychology from Saint Leo University. He is also certified in Clinical Mental Health Counseling for Co-Occurring Disorders and Substance Abuse through the Naval School of Health Sciences. He is a graduate of the Health Care Leadership Development Program (2015).

In his free time, he enjoys traveling with family and friends and tending to his farm and animals during the summer months.