With 20 years of comprehensive nursing experience across various specialties, Ms. Thornbrugh offers the deep expertise and skilled leadership this vital position demands.



Before accepting this position, Ms. Thornbrugh served as the Chief Nurse of Specialty Care for the last 2 years at VHSO. In this role, she demonstrated exemplary leadership skills, effectively managing teams and ensuring the highest standards of patient care. Ms. Thornbrugh held nursing leadership positions throughout her career as a Mental Health Nurse Manager, Perioperative Nurse Manager, and an Assistant Perioperative Nurse Manager.

Ms. Thornbrugh and her husband, Nathan of 25 years, have one son who is currently attending Arkansas Tech University. In her free time, she loves to travel with family and friends. During the summer months, Ms. Thournbrugh enjoys volunteering at summer church camps, vacation bible schools, and various other children and teen focused ministries.