On September 19, 2025, Dr. Ivy McGee Blanks was appointed as the Interim Chief of Staff for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

Dr. McGee Blanks brings more than 25 years of experience in family medicine and Veterans healthcare. A graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, she spent 17 years serving rural communities in Arkansas and Louisiana before joining the VA in 2018. Since then, she has held leadership roles in Primary Care and most recently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, supporting care for more than 75,000 Veterans.

Passionate about mentorship, communication and service, Dr. McGee Blanks continues to balance leadership with patient care. She and her husband, Tyrone, are proud parents of three adult children.