He manages Employee Education, Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental Services, Prosthetics, Center for Development and Civic Engagement, and the Privacy Office. He also has administrative oversight of Canteen Services and the seven Community Based Outpatient Clinics. Previously, he served as the Acting Assistant Director from January 2, 2023 – April 8, 2023.

Mr. Caviness began his VA career in 2018 as an Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA) at San Francisco VA Medical Center. He later served as the Administrative Officer of Surgical Service and then detailed as the Deputy Group Practice Manager at SFVAMC. He moved to the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in 2019 as the Administrative Officer of Medicine Service. In his time at VHSO, he also served as the Supervisory Program Management Officer for the Office of Community Care before moving to the Chief of Staff Office as an Executive Officer in 2021.

Mr. Caviness is a United States Air Force Veteran and served as a Deployment Manager during the 9/11 era. He also trained as a crewmember on Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) and served in Award and Declarations during his service at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City.

He grew up between the Oklahoma City area and Dallas metro but moved to the Fayetteville area to be closer to family who lives locally. Mr. Caviness graduated from the Community College of the Air Force with an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Air and Space Technologies and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Dallas. He holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Regent University where his studies gave him a passion for Servant Leadership, Mentoring and Cultural Transformation.