On January 20, 2026, Dr. Rodney Z. Jarrell, DO, was appointed as the Interim Chief of Staff of the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Jarrell served as the Chief of Specialty Care at Beckley VA Medical Center in Beckley, WV. He began working for the VA in 2014 in the Emergency Department.

Dr. Jarrell entered leadership in 2020 as the Chief of Specialty Care at Beckley VA Medical Center. He has a distinguished track record in various leadership roles, including Interim Chief of Staff at the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System and Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the VA Capitol Health Care Network Global within Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 5). His expertise in clinical process enhancements and employee engagement is unparalleled, earning him a VHA ILEAD Talent Review Readiness Rating of “Ready Now” in July 2023.

With more than 22 years of clinical experience spanning inpatient, emergency, and outpatient medicine, Dr. Jarrell is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and deeply interested in patient safety, always prioritizing the patient in each encounter.

Throughout his career, Dr. Jarrell has led successful Joint Commission Surveys, reorganized Women’s Health and Occupational Health Programs, and orchestrated lookbacks such as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) recalls and electrocardiogram (ECG) action plans. He has significantly improved access and utilization in specialty clinics, increased hospital admissions, and reduced diversions. Additionally, he has increased revenue through Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) and labor mapping and achieved notable improvements in Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning (SAIL) metrics, a web-based, balanced scorecard tool developed by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Jarrell enjoys being outdoors, cycling, and running. He has been happily married for 22 years and has two children: a 19-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter.