Ambient AI Scribe Gives Veterans More Face Time, Less Screen Time

When Navy Veteran Johnnie Miller arrived for his primary care appointment at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO), he expected the usual routine: answer questions while his provider balanced listening with typing notes into a computer. Instead, the conversation felt different.

“My provider was looking at me, not the screen,” Miller said. “It felt more personal, and I felt heard.”

That experience is possible through Ambient AI Scribe, a technology VHSO began using in March 2026. Primary Care teams were the first to adopt the tool, and it has since expanded to select Specialty Care teams. Today, 46 providers are using Ambient AI Scribe, which has helped create more than 22,600 clinical notes.

With a Veteran’s verbal consent, Ambient AI Scribe securely captures conversations during appointments, identifies who is speaking, and converts the discussion into a structured draft clinical note. Providers review, edit, and approve the note before it becomes part of the Veteran’s Electronic Health Record. Veterans can always opt out of Ambient AI Scribe use without affecting the quality of their care. Privacy protections remain the same whether the technology is used or not, and VA deletes the captured data after 30 days.

“Ambient AI Scribe allows me to focus on the Veteran in front of me instead of dividing my attention between patient care and documentation,” said Dr. Mark Vaughn, a VHSO provider. “The technology helps capture important details, while I remain responsible for reviewing and finalizing every note.”

The result is more face-to-face engagement, less administrative burden, and documentation that accurately reflects clinical intent and context.

While Ambient AI Scribe may not be available for every visit type, it is helping VHSO providers spend more time where it matters most: caring for Veterans.

For Veterans like Miller, the difference is simple but meaningful: more conversation, less typing. As VHSO embraces innovative tools such as Ambient AI Scribe, technology is being used not to replace human care, but to enhance it, helping providers focus on what matters most: listening to, caring for, and serving Veterans.

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