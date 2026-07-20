From Enrollment to Empowerment: How VHSO Programs Transformed One Veteran’s Health and Community.

She had insurance, felt healthy, and rarely visited the doctor’s office. One afternoon, through her local DAV, Patti noticed a flyer advertising a cooking class at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO). Intrigued by the idea of learning healthy, new recipes, she thought this could be the perfect chance to get back into cooking, something she’d gotten away from.

Eager to sign up, Patti quickly realized that to join the classes, she had to be enrolled at VHSO. Determined not to miss out, she quickly completed her enrollment, opening the door to far more than just free cooking lessons.

Weeks after she enrolled for VA healthcare, Patti found herself in a state-of-the-art teaching kitchen at the Fayetteville Public Library, cooking alongside other Veterans. Over the six-month series, she learned how to prepare simple, healthy, and delicious meals, including hearty soups, pasta dishes, fish, cobblers, and even homemade bread. All the recipes were quick and easy enough to replicate at home. With each class, Patti discovered that she was really enjoying cooking and eating healthy meals and she looked forward to each class.

Allison Wright, LCSW at VHSO said, “We recognize that health and wellness is about more than routine medical appointment. The cooking classes allow Veterans to increase their confidence in their cooking skills, socialize with other Veterans, learn about the nutritional impact of food and how it affects their lives, and incorporate what they learn in the Healthy Teaching Kitchen to make healthier food choices and feel better overall. We recognize that a multi-faceted approach is needed as part of mental health and physical health care, providing Veterans with the tools, resources, knowledge, and skills needed to achieve their goals and improve their quality of life.”

Through Patti’s new connections, she learned about other VA programs and soon signed up for the Veterans Whole Health Yoga Class. As she participated in these opportunities, an unexpected realization dawned: the VA was so much more than just a hospital. It was a vibrant community offering programs and support for all aspects of well-being.

“I didn’t think I needed healthcare from the VA, but I am glad that I enrolled,” Patti said. “Now I can attend different classes and get involved in activities while knowing I can use VA healthcare when I need it.”

Today, Patti’s kitchen is filled with the aromas of home-cooked meals she’s proud to share with friends and family. Her sense of the VA has transformed—she now sees it as a place to learn, connect, and thrive, not just a place to seek medical care.

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