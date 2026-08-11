Harmony in Healing: Soldier Songs and Voices at VHSO

Every Wednesday afternoon, warmth fills the halls of Building 21 at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO)—a warmth that’s sometimes unexpected, but always welcome.

It originates from the music of Soldier Songs and Voices Northwest Arkansas (SSVNWA), a chapter of the National Soldier Songs and Voices movement. SSVNWA believes in the healing power of music, offering Veterans free lessons, songwriting workshops, and donated instruments as a therapeutic form of post-conflict care.

The group’s roots at VHSO stretch back nearly a decade. When SSVNWA was searching for a venue that aligned with its mission, VHSO proved to be the perfect fit. The group began performing in the Mental Health Building, teaching Veterans to play instruments and guiding them through songwriting. Their presence soon expanded, and they started playing in the lobby, transforming it into a lively “Coffee House,” where music, coffee, and donuts brought people together. Then COVID-19 hit, and the gatherings came to an abrupt halt.

Today, SSVNWA performs in the VHSO lobby every Wednesday from 11:30 am to 1 pm. For the past five years, as they play, Veterans and staff alike gather to enjoy music, make song requests, and tap their feet to the rhythm.

Among their ranks is Larry Long, an Air Force Veteran, who has been making music for 75 years. “It’s the music, it’s the guys, and it’s the Veterans that keep me coming back each week,” he said with a smile. Each Wednesday, Larry strums and sings, honoring both a lifelong passion and the bonds it creates.

As sessions begin, Veterans on their way to appointments often pause, sometimes clap their hands to a familiar song. Smiles bloom, laughter rings out, and inevitably, someone joins in—singing along to familiar lyrics or sharing a new song. The music becomes a gentle bridge between strangers and friends, uniting everyone through its melody. Staff members also pause, moved by the camaraderie and joy that the music brings.

Sue Hess, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, put it best: “Soldiers Songs and Voices is a fixture here at VHSO. Every time we have an event, they are always willing to come and play. They bring a calm, welcoming spirit. Everyone stops by to enjoy their music.”

SSVNWA doesn’t just fill the hospital with melodies—it fills it with joy. Each tune helps Veterans relax, connect, and exhale during their visit to VHSO. These weekly gatherings remind everyone present that healing can come in many forms—and sometimes, it begins with a simple song. Watch VIDEO

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