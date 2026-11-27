. Across the room, red, white, and blue display tables told varying stories. Each tablescape depicted patriotic imagery and displayed the seeds of freedom grown from the earth.

Among the hundreds of entries crafted by more than a hundred local artists and gardeners, Laura Sinnott stood, taking it all in with a sense of wonder. For Laura, this isn't just her first flower show. It’s a deeply personal homecoming of sorts. Laura talked proudly beside her entry in Division 3: Beyond the Uniform. Her educational board earned first place, followed by the ultimate accolade of the show — the overall Educational Award for the entire show.

Her display board highlighted the local Veterans’ Healing Harvest Garden at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks main campus in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The garden is matched only by its mission: growing fresh produce to give directly back to food-insecure Veterans. It is a sanctuary she hadn't visited in two and a half years. When she came back to the garden recently to gather fresh herbs for her display, she was stunned by its transformation. What was once just a few quiet plots had grown into a secure, fully irrigated with a perimeter fence and 17 thriving, raised beds that have on-going support from local master gardeners.

"When you’re in the garden, you’re in this safe space," Laura said, speaking from the perspective of a Veteran who understands the invisible weight many carry. "It’s calming, it’s relaxing. When you do something with nature, it brings your anxiety level down, and when you’re doing it with other people, you're enjoying the camaraderie."

The garden is open to all Veterans, and its raised beds make it easier to access, so Veterans can garden comfortably from a chair. Some come in to relax, while others enjoy the community of like-minded Veterans. The VA offers multiple services that make it more than just a place to receive healthcare. There are treatments for the whole self.

Whole Health is the VA’s newer approach to healthcare. The VA now wants to know what matters to the Veteran, not just what’s wrong with the Veteran. Veterans have specific health goals they want to achieve, and VA focuses on that treatment. For Laura, growing food isn't just a hobby, it’s a way to serve again and connect with her fellow Veterans at the Veterans’ Healing Harvest Garden.

Gardening has always been a family language for Laura. Growing up, her love for the earth was sparked by both her parents, but her path also carried her into the skies and machinery of the United States military.

Following in the footsteps of her father, Edward Sinnott, a World War II bomber pilot who flew in the Pacific campaign, Laura became the only one of five siblings to enter the Air Force. She worked on the flight line as a jet engine mechanic, turning wrenches on F-111 fighter engines and B-52 bombers. Decades after her father flew, Laura walked those same flight lines, surrounded by pilots and the roar of horsepower, bound to him by service and shared grit and the love of getting their hands dirty.

In a poetic twist of memory and art, another piece of Laura’s heart hangs nearby in the show with a blue ribbon hanging next to it. That’s a first-place award. Laura won it with the best botanical arts photograph featuring her father’s headstone and his WWII Pacific campaign medal.

Standing in a room filled with more than 400 entries, surrounded by neighbors, fellow club members, and newcomers alike, Laura felt a profound sense of belonging. The Garden Club of Rogers isn’t just a local club. It’s part of a national family of people who love the earth and each other.

Having reconnected with the community since moving to northwest Arkansas from Texas, Laura is already looking ahead to bringing her fellow garden club members down to tour the Veterans’ Healing Harvest Garden next season. Between the dirt under her fingernails, her father’s legacy, and the quiet healing found in rows of green herbs, red peppers and spiraling leaves, Laura found her roots running deeper than ever.