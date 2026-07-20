RazorVets: Champions of Fitness, Friendship, and National Veterans Golden Age Games

At the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, the National Veterans Golden Age Games isn’t just a yearly event, it’s a way of life.

For the RazorVets, a spirited group of more than 60 Veterans aged 55 and up, staying active and building camaraderie is a weekly commitment. Every week, laughter and determination fill the Springdale Recreation Center and the local bowling alley as these Veterans gather to practice, challenge themselves, and encourage one another.

The RazorVets thrive by doing much more than simply walking. They play badminton, pickleball, and toss bowling balls in a friendly, competitive spirit. Their oldest member, 92-year-old Albert Montemayor, a proud Air Force Veteran, is a regular athlete. “Staying active keeps me young at heart,” Albert said, inspiring teammates with his unfailing spirit. “It gives me something to look forward to each week.”

This growing team is more than a fitness group; they’re a community where mental and physical health are celebrated, and friendships old and new are forged in sweat and laughter. Over half the team, 33 strong, are now preparing to travel to Tampa for the National Veterans Golden Age Games, ready to compete in nearly every sport offered.

Bradley Anderson, an Occupational Therapist at VHSO, mentors and cheers on the team each week. “It’s an honor and privilege to support, train, and coach such an incredible group of Veteran athletes,” said Bradley. “Their dedication inspires me every day.”

The RazorVets remind us all: no matter our age, we can find strength, connection, and joy in fitness. For them, the greatest victory isn’t just earning medals at the National Veterans Golden Age Games; it’s the friendship, health, and purpose found along the way.

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