Reaching Out Saves Lives: the Power of 988

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a time to raise awareness, share resources, and inspire hope. For Jimmy Burgess, a 12-year Air Force and Army Veteran who deployed three times overseas, this message is deeply personal.

After years of service, Jimmy found comfort in a golden retriever service dog named Riley. Over a four-year span, Riley became a close companion, friend, and a lifeline who helped Jimmy navigate situations that once felt unmanageable. With Riley, Jimmy found the courage to re-engage with the world.

Then, in March 2026, Riley unexpectedly passed away, and the loss ripped through Jimmy as if he had lost a brother. The friend Jimmy had spoken to every day and leaned on for help was gone. Jimmy’s days became heavier and darker, and one particularly tough night, the weight of the loss became too heavy for Jimmy to hold on his own. Jimmy didn’t want to upset his wife or his buddies in the middle of the night as he struggled to find hope.

Then Jimmy remembered a magnet he had received from his Peer Specialist, Rob Wood, at the Joplin VA Clinic. The magnet displayed the Veterans Crisis Line number: 988, press 1. Jimmy picked up the phone and called.

On the other end was a calm, compassionate voice that listened and reminded Jimmy of the support available to him. The 988 responder listened without judgment and helped Jimmy identify next steps.

When a Veteran agrees to a referral from a Veterans Crisis Line responder, the local VA Suicide Prevention team can receive that referral and follow up to offer continued support and help connect the Veteran with existing VA or community resources. In Jimmy’s case, the local team followed up and helped ensure he was reconnected with his existing support, including his Peer Specialist, Rob Wood.

“When Jimmy called me and told me he called 988, I was so proud of him for reaching out,” said Wood. “That’s exactly what 988 is for.” Wood is also a Veteran and serves as a Peer Specialist at the Joplin VA Clinic in Missouri. As a Peer Specialist, he uses his personal journey with mental health to empower other Veterans on their road to recovery.

“The Veterans Crisis Line is there to provide support in the moment, but it can also help connect Veterans with continued care and support when they choose,” said Jenny Gano, VHSO Suicide Prevention Program Manager. “Sometimes the hardest part is simply reaching out. Veterans don’t have to have everything figured out before they call, text or chat. Reaching out can be the first step toward connection, support and hope.”

Jimmy continues to grieve the loss of his beloved service dog while staying connected with his support team and moving forward in his recovery. “A little magnet with a suicide prevention number on it (988) might seem like a trinket or a trivial thing,” said Wood. “But at the right time and place, that little trinket can be worth a person’s life.”

Veterans can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 988 and pressing 1, texting 838255, or connecting through the Veterans Crisis Line online chat.

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