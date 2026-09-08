The VA Is More Than a Hospital- It’s a Community

Nearly every VHSO program and service were represented, with staff stationed throughout the beautiful Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks, ready to connect with Veterans, caregivers, and family members. Community partners joined the event, making it truly comprehensive with information and resources about food and nutrition, outdoor adventure activities, educational opportunities, suicide prevention resources, Veteran benefits information, housing assistance, and equine therapy and service dog resources. More than 580 attendees came to the event and Veterans had the opportunity to visit 112 booths.

“It’s going to take me two weeks to go through my bag of information,” said Marine Veteran Lucien Fosdick. “I’ve been using the VA for years and had no idea how many different services there are for Veterans.”

For the past five years, VHSO has hosted the annual Veterans Health Summit at the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, each September in support of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The event’s purpose was to bring together resources and Veterans, reminding everyone that no one is alone.

“VHSO offers a wide variety of mental health, whole health, and specialized health care services to care for the whole person and we want to make sure that Veterans are getting the care that they deserve.” said VHSO Local Recover Coordinator Allison Wright, LCSW. “We want to help Veterans thrive in their community. This event gives them an opportunity to learn just how much support is available.”

The Veterans Health Summit continues to grow each year as word spreads about the valuable resources, engaging atmosphere, and opportunity to reconnect with fellow Veterans. Increased community involvement and positive feedback from participants have helped expand its reach and impact.

“It’s astonishing how much information is available at this resource fair,” said Army Veteran Debra Holmes. “This one-stop event is the best opportunity to learn about services. It’s fun, it’s all in one location, and I get to see my fellow Veterans. It doesn’t get better than that!”

If you missed the event, don’t wait for the next resource fair. VHSO encourages Veterans to visit any VA location to ask questions, learn about services, and get support. Whether at the hospital or in the community, VHSO is always here to serve our nation’s heroes.

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