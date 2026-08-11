Walking Toward Wellness: A Veteran’s Triumph Over Neuropathy at VHSO

Imagine trying to walk and not being able to feel your feet touch the ground, or experiencing sharp, stabbing pain. How would it affect your quality of life if you did not have confidence in your legs and feet because of nerve damage?

That is what Air Force Veteran Conrad Baker lived with daily. Baker suffers from neuropathy.

Neuropathy refers to damage or dysfunction of one or more nerves, typically resulting in numbness, tingling, muscle weakness, or pain in the affected area. He was taking pain medication to manage the discomfort but needed something more. He wanted improvement in his symptoms. While there is no cure for neuropathy, treatments are available to help alleviate symptoms.

Baker began working with VHSO’s Chiropractor, Dr. Derick Hamilton, D.C. Dr. Hamilton initiated a three-part, treatment plan to rejuvenate nerves from the spine to the lower extremities. This evidence-based practice includes a shockwave therapy, which stimulates nerves and increases blood flow; high-power laser light therapy, which energizes cells to provide more oxygen and improve range of motion; and electronic medicine to strengthen muscles and reduce atrophy. The treatment consisted of twice-a-week visits for eight weeks. Baker raves about the results. (See video)

“I am so grateful for Dr. Hamilton,” said Baker. “My symptoms have significantly decreased. I’ve been able to lower my pain medication and regain confidence in walking and mobility.”

When Dr. Hamilton came to VHSO, his philosophy aligned with the VHSO's Whole Health approach. He treats patient as they are healing, not as if they are sick, shifting the focus from illness to wellness.

“It’s inspiring to see Veterans living with neuropathy regain mobility, reduce pain, and rediscover confidence through this evidence-based practice,” said Dr. Hamilton. “Whole Health is about more than treating symptoms. It’s about empowering Veterans to take charge of their wellness and live life to the fullest. I am honored to walk alongside them on their healing journey.”

Since receiving treatment, Baker is back to volunteering at VHSO as a lab runner. With a smile, Baker said, “It felt so good to be back volunteering, walking, and interacting with other Veterans again.”

Baker now walks the VHSO hallways and smiles because his pain has diminished and his confidence is soaring.

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