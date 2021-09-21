 Skip to Content
2021 VA Community Mental Health Virtual Summit

When
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST

Join Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System for the 2021 VA Community Mental Health Virtual Summit

This year’s theme:

Anchors of Hope: Suicide Prevention & Embracing Diversity and Inclusion

 

Topics include:  

•            Managing Implicit Bias--Plenary session being done by ORMDI

•            Wellness and Relaxation

•            Chair Yoga and iRest

•            Adaptive Sports

•            Suicide Prevention and Recovery Anchors

 

This event is open to all members of our community. CEUs are available for health care personnel.

 

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma56bb2539af9e697060e48ffe0cdcec1 

Event Number: 2760 893 4065

Event password: welcome2summit! (93526632 from phones)

 

or Call-in  (Audio Only)

Telephone Number: 1-404-397-1596  (Toll Number)

Access Code: 2760 893 4065

 

Please contact Heather Hennessy at Heather.Hennessey@va.gov  for more information or to register.

 

TMS Class ID: 3764768 for VA employees

