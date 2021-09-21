2021 VA Community Mental Health Virtual Summit
- When
-
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST
Join Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System for the 2021 VA Community Mental Health Virtual Summit
This year’s theme:
Anchors of Hope: Suicide Prevention & Embracing Diversity and Inclusion
Topics include:
• Managing Implicit Bias--Plenary session being done by ORMDI
• Wellness and Relaxation
• Chair Yoga and iRest
• Adaptive Sports
• Suicide Prevention and Recovery Anchors
This event is open to all members of our community. CEUs are available for health care personnel.
Join us at VA Community Mental Health Summit
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma56bb2539af9e697060e48ffe0cdcec1
Event Number: 2760 893 4065
Event password: welcome2summit! (93526632 from phones)
or Call-in (Audio Only)
Telephone Number: 1-404-397-1596 (Toll Number)
Access Code: 2760 893 4065
Please contact Heather Hennessy at Heather.Hennessey@va.gov for more information or to register.
TMS Class ID: 3764768 for VA employees