2022 Nursing Hiring Fair
Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
7300 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville , NC
- Free
FAYETTEVILLE, NC--Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will host a nurse hiring/job fair on April 23, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (NOON), 7300 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System is among the fastest growing VA health systems in the country and the need for skilled nurses and nursing assistants continues to increase.
Nurses are needed in many clinical areas in four locations—Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Jacksonville, and Wilmington. Interviews will be offered on site for qualified candidates.
Applicants should bring the following documents with them:
Completed Application and Resume
Unofficial Transcripts
2 Forms of Government-Issued ID
Completed application documents include:
RN: VA Form 10-2850a - Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850a-091998-fill.pdf
LPN: VA Form 10-2850c Application for Associated Health Occupations at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850c-fill.pdf
For more information, contact terry.henry@va.gov