2022 Nursing Hiring Fair

When
Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
Where

7300 Raeford Rd

Fayetteville , NC

Cost
Free

FAYETTEVILLE, NC--Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will host a nurse hiring/job fair on April 23, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (NOON), 7300 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System is among the fastest growing VA health systems in the country and the need for skilled nurses and nursing assistants continues to increase.

Nurses are needed in many clinical areas in four locations—Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Jacksonville, and Wilmington. Interviews will be offered on site for qualified candidates.

Applicants should bring the following documents with them:
Completed Application and Resume
Unofficial Transcripts
2 Forms of Government-Issued ID

Completed application documents include: 

RN: VA Form 10-2850a - Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850a-091998-fill.pdf

LPN: VA Form 10-2850c Application for Associated Health Occupations at: https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850c-fill.pdf

 

For more information, contact terry.henry@va.gov

 

