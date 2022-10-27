Family Caregiver Virtual Event
When:
Wed. Nov 2, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
We will also have a virtual event on Wednesday November 2, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:45pm.
The Fayetteville Coastal Care System has 742 Veterans and Caregivers approved in the Comprehensive Caregiver Support program and 220 Veterans and caregivers enrolled in the Program of General Caregiver Support Services.
The event is open to all veterans and their caregivers.
To join the event simply log in on your computer or phone at the link below:
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 293 773 834 287
Passcode: 87L8wV
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185, 871969817# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 871 969 817#
Find a local number | Reset PIN
