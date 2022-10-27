Family Caregiver Virtual Event

We will also have a virtual event on Wednesday November 2, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:45pm.

The Fayetteville Coastal Care System has 742 Veterans and Caregivers approved in the Comprehensive Caregiver Support program and 220 Veterans and caregivers enrolled in the Program of General Caregiver Support Services.

The event is open to all veterans and their caregivers.

To join the event simply log in on your computer or phone at the link below:

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 293 773 834 287

Passcode: 87L8wV

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185, 871969817# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 871 969 817#

Find a local number | Reset PIN