Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Scotland County Veterans Career and Resource Fair

Career Fair

When:

Fri. Mar 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Clint V Willis National Guard Armory

1520 S. Main St.

Laurinburg , NC

Cost:

Free

POC: Gail Cureton, Gail.Cureton@va.gov See more events

Last updated: