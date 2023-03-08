Scotland County Veterans Career and Resource Fair
Career Fair
When:
Fri. Mar 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Clint V Willis National Guard Armory
1520 S. Main St.
Laurinburg , NC
Cost:
Free
