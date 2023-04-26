9th Annual Military/Veterans Women’s Health Symposium

The 9th annual symposium provides a resource for VA, Military, and community providers to increase knowledge of the specific health needs and advance care for women who serve including health disparities and the prevention and management of high-risk pregnancy, a contraception review, especially high-risk contraception, the assessment, and support for patients with dementia, prevention of osteoporosis, and prescribing walking.

The interdisciplinary sessions offer up-to-date and evidence-based guidelines for the work up and management of health conditions common among Military and Veteran women. Questions about this program? Contact Karen Goble, Director of Continuing Professional Development Karen.Goble@sr-ahec.org / 910-678-7306