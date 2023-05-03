13th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll

VA2k Information

The annual VA2K walk of approximately 1.2 miles that encourages people to live active lifestyles. It also allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of cleaning, personal grooming, and kitchen items.

The event will be held on May 17, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 S. Raeford Rd.

The annual VA2K Walk & Roll event coincides with National Employee Health and Fitness Day. The Employee Whole Health Program inspires VA staff and Veterans to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses.

Veterans, check out VA's Move program for help managing your weight and improving your health.

In addition to the fitness event, vendors will be on hand with health and wellness information. Veterans can also stop by to determine their eligibility for VA health care. Veteran Toxic Exposure Screenings are available on a walk-in basis on May 17, the day of the event, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To help area homeless Veterans, participants can make voluntary donations. The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System offers a secure donation form on Pay.gov - VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network: VISN 6 Donation Form. VA2K participants are asked to select “Fayetteville, NC” from the drop-down menu on the second screen and select “Healthcare Homeless Veterans” as the Program for Donation. Onsite donations of the most requested items such as toothbrushes/toothpaste, shaving cream, disposable razors, body wash, deodorant, shampoo, washcloths, towels, and cleaning supplies can also be brought to the health care center information desk. Non-perishable canned foods (such as canned tuna, canned beans, and canned vegetables are also accepted).