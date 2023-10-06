On Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Fayetteville VA Police will join VA facilities and law enforcement agencies across the nation for the annual Medication Take Back Day to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired medicine — including controlled substance prescriptions.

VA encourages the public to properly get rid of opioids and all unused or expired medications — in secure receptacles — to promote safe usage and help fight the nation’s opioid overdose epidemic. Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications.

What: VA Medication Take Back Day

When: Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Who: Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Police

Where: Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 S. Raeford Rd., Fayetteville, N.C.

“We can help prevent and reduce medication misuse by properly disposing of any unneeded medications at home,” said Stephen Oliver, Chief, Fayetteville VA Police. “Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands, creating a dangerous and often tragic situation. We are asking our Veterans and the public to help us make our community safer.”

VA’s Medication Take Back Day coincide with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Days. DEA holds twice yearly National Prescription Take Back Days, in April and October.

The VA collection site is unable to accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.