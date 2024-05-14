4th Annual PRIDE CAR PARADE HEALTH, EMPLOYMENT & EDUCATION FAIR

Pride Parade Veterans

When: Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 11:30 am – 1:30 am ET Where: Parking Lot 7300 South Raeford Road Fayetteville, NC Get directions on Google Maps to Cumberland County VA Clinic Cost: Free





While the focus of the Fair is on affirming and welcoming services and resources for the LGBTQ+, the VA is dedicated to Serving All Who Served. We want to extend our audience to include all Veterans, Staff, Active-Duty Military, Families, Friends, Allies, and anyone from the public interested in learning more about the services available.



There will be food trucks, community partners, VA services, a DJ, mindful art, and other fun activities. The event will be held at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center at 7300 S. Raeford Rd., Fayetteville NC 28304.

VA PROGRAMS/CLINICS

Suicide Prevention, Homelessness , Infectious Disease Clinic - PrEP, Women’s Clinic, Hope Recovery Center, Human Resources, VA Vocational Rehab , Star Program, TelePRIDE, Prosthetics Department, LGBTQ+ Program, VBA, CDCE

Community

NC Works, Vet Center, Fayetteville Pride, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Team River Runner, Steven A Cohen Military family clinic at Centerstone, Fayetteville State University, Pisces Healthcare Solutions, HBOT for Heroes, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Team RWB, Blue Cord Canine, Department of Social Services – Medicaid, NC Medicaid Ombudsman, Rose Francis Foundation, Chrome Angels RC, Disorderly Damez, Thriving Woman Counseling

Services

Face Painting - Miranda’s Face & Body Painting, DJ - DJ David Donald, Mindful Arts & Crafts – Veteran Led