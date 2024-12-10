Women's Workgroup

The Women Veterans Program is hosting a quarterly focus group on the topic of 'Salutations'. The focus group involves a group of approximately 6-8 Veterans to discuss a topic of interest. The goal of our focus group is to gain feedback on Veterans VA health care experiences and ensure our efforts are aligned with the voices of our women Veterans. This virtual focus group will be hosted on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 11:00 AM EST. We look forward to speaking with you!