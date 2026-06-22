Freedom 250 Outreach and Resource Event

Celebrating 250 years of American freedom means taking care of the Veterans who defended it!

Join us at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center on Wednesday, June 24, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM for our Freedom 250 Veteran Outreach and Resource Day. We are bringing all arms of the VA and community together to provide a true one-stop shop for you and your family.

Here is what we have lined up for you on-site:

VHA Healthcare Enrollment: Check your eligibility and get registered on the spot with the Health Eligibility Center (HEC) team.

VHIC ID Cards: Get your Veteran Health Identification Card printed right at the event!

VBA Benefits & PACT Act Claims: Sit down with VBA representatives to file or track your disability compensation claims and get toxic exposure guidance.

Confidential Support: Connect with the Vet Center team for confidential readjustment counseling and peer-to-peer resources.

Women’s Health Services: Speak with our Women’s Health Program managers about comprehensive clinical care, maternity coordination, and tailored screenings.

📍 Where: Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 S Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304

📅 When: June 24, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

No RSVP required. Bring your DD-214 and family, and let us serve you!

#Freedom250 #FayettevilleVAMC #Veterans #PactAct #USAY250 #OneVA