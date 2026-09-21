Are you ready to take charge of your healthcare? Join us for the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System's quarterly Veterans Town Hall!

When: Thursday, September 24

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Cumberland County Department of Social Services | 1225 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301

This is your chance to connect with healthcare experts, ask questions, and get the answers you've been looking for. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to voice your concerns and learn more about your benefits!

We hope to see you there!