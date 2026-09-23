VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System's Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Event
Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Outreach Event
When:
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
7300 South Raeford Road
Fayetteville, NC
Cost:
Free
This outreach event is to promote awareness and education related to breast cancer and domestic violence awareness. This event will include an Awareness Walk, along with vendors providing education, resource sharing, and food trucks will be on site.
**In case of inclement weather, participants please report to Conference Room 1728 A&B