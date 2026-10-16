DEAs National Prescription Drug Take Back at VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System
Bring your medications to Fayetteville Medical Center, located at 2300 Ramsey St.
When:
Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC
Cost:
Free
DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System
Have unneeded or unwanted medications taking up space in your medicine cabinet? Drug Take Back Day is a simple way to dispose of them responsibly and help keep our community safe.
Bring your medications to Fayetteville Medical Center, located at 2300 Ramsey St.
Take a moment to clear out your medicine cabinet—and make a positive difference in our community!