DEAs National Prescription Drug Take Back at VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System

Bring your medications to Fayetteville Medical Center, located at 2300 Ramsey St.

DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System

Have unneeded or unwanted medications taking up space in your medicine cabinet? Drug Take Back Day is a simple way to dispose of them responsibly and help keep our community safe.

Bring your medications to Fayetteville Medical Center, located at 2300 Ramsey St.

Take a moment to clear out your medicine cabinet—and make a positive difference in our community!