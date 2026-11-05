VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System Veterans Day Resource and Benefits Fair

Join the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System as we honor, support and serve our local military community

Whether you need direct, face-to-face assistance with disability claims or want to explore specialized health and wellness programs, our dedicated staff and partners are here to assist you. This event brings together internal VA service lines and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives to ensure you, your family, and your caregivers receive the care and benefits you have earned.

All Veterans, transitioning service members, military families and caregivers are welcomed to attend.