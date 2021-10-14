 Skip to Content
Basic Employability Skills Training Workshop (Session 2)

Emploment Awareness Month

Disability Employment Awareness Month

When
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. EST
Where

2723 Fort Bragg Rd

Fayetteville , NC

Cost
Free

This free workshop is for Veterans with disabilities; Servicemembers transitioning from military service; and Veterans seeking assistance identifying a career pathway. You'll learn career pathway exploration, resume writing and job search techniques. Hosted by Fayetteville Technical Community College and Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System.

Registration is required and Veterans must attend both sessions. 

Session 1: Thursday Oct 28  9am - 4pm
Session 2: Monday Nov 1 7pm - 10pm

Contact:
Sherale B. Golden-Thomas at Sherale.Thomas@va.gov or Lori K. Hall at Lori.Hall3@va.gov

