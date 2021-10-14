Basic Employability Skills Training Workshop (Session 2)
Disability Employment Awareness Month
- When
-
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
2723 Fort Bragg Rd
Fayetteville , NC
- Cost
- Free
This free workshop is for Veterans with disabilities; Servicemembers transitioning from military service; and Veterans seeking assistance identifying a career pathway. You'll learn career pathway exploration, resume writing and job search techniques. Hosted by Fayetteville Technical Community College and Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System.
Registration is required and Veterans must attend both sessions.
Session 1: Thursday Oct 28 9am - 4pm
Session 2: Monday Nov 1 7pm - 10pm
Contact:
Sherale B. Golden-Thomas at Sherale.Thomas@va.gov or Lori K. Hall at Lori.Hall3@va.gov