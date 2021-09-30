 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System Is Hosting Flu Vaccine Clinics This Saturday, October 2.

The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is hosting Flu Vaccine Clinics this Saturday, October 2.

When
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Where

Jacksonville 1 VA Clinic

The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is hosting Flu Vaccine Clinics this Saturday, October 2.

 

The Saturday flu vaccine clinics will take place at:

Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 7300 South Raeford Rd, Fayetteville

Wilmington VA Health Care  Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 1705 Gardner Rd, Wilmington

Jacksonville VA Clinic, 9 a.m. to Noon; 4006 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville

 

Flu Vaccines are available for all Veterans enrolled to receive care from Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System facilities.

No appointments necessary.

See all events
Last updated: