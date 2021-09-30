The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System Is Hosting Flu Vaccine Clinics This Saturday, October 2.
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System is hosting Flu Vaccine Clinics this Saturday, October 2.
- When
-
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
The Saturday flu vaccine clinics will take place at:
Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 7300 South Raeford Rd, Fayetteville
Wilmington VA Health Care Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 1705 Gardner Rd, Wilmington
Jacksonville VA Clinic, 9 a.m. to Noon; 4006 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville
Flu Vaccines are available for all Veterans enrolled to receive care from Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System facilities.
No appointments necessary.