The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System Is Hosting Flu Vaccine Clinics This Saturday, October 2
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021
The Saturday flu vaccine clinics will take place at:
Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 7300 South Raeford Rd, Fayetteville
Wilmington VA Health Care Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 1705 Gardner Rd, Wilmington
Jacksonville VA Clinic, 9 a.m. to Noon; 4006 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville
Flu Vaccines are available for all Veterans enrolled to receive care from Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System facilities.
No appointments necessary.