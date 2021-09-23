Women's Town Hall
Women Veterans
- When
-
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
- Where
-
2300 Ramsey St
Fayetteville , NC
Registration
<p><strong>To join the virtual Veterans town hall, access Webex @ veteransaffairs.webex.com </strong></p>
<p><strong>From the Webex site where the event is hosted enter access code: 2760 630 6380 in the text box, then enter password: P7VcmvDN*23 and select join now. If the event has not yet started, the “join now” button will appear dimmed. You may also join us by phone toll-free at 1-833-558-0712. </strong></p>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>You do not need to enable your camera to participate in this town hall.</strong></p>
<p> </p>
<p>Event: Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall</p>
<p>Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10 a.m.</p>
<p>Virtual (computer or smartphone): Webex (<a>veteransaffairs.webex.com</a>)</p>
<p>Meeting number (access code): 2760 630 6380</p>
<p>Meeting password: P7VcmvDN*23 </p>
To join the virtual Veterans town hall, access Webex @ veteransaffairs.webex.com
From the Webex site where the event is hosted enter access code: 2760 630 6380 in the text box, then enter password: P7VcmvDN*23 and select join now. If the event has not yet started, the “join now” button will appear dimmed. You may also join us by phone toll-free at 1-833-558-0712.
You do not need to enable your camera to participate in this town hall.
Event: Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10 a.m.
Virtual (computer or smartphone): Webex (veteransaffairs.webex.com)
Meeting number (access code): 2760 630 6380
Meeting password: P7VcmvDN*23