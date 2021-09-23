 Skip to Content
Women's Town Hall

Women's Town Hall

Women Veterans

When
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
Where

2300 Ramsey St

Fayetteville , NC

Registration

<p><strong>To join the virtual Veterans town hall, access Webex @ veteransaffairs.webex.com </strong></p>

<p><strong>From the Webex site where the event is hosted enter access code: 2760 630 6380 in the text box, then enter password: P7VcmvDN*23 and select join now. If the event has not yet started, the “join now” button will appear dimmed.&nbsp; You may also join us by phone toll-free at 1-833-558-0712. </strong></p>

<p>&nbsp;</p>

<p><strong>You do not need to enable your camera to participate in this town hall.</strong></p>

<p>&nbsp;</p>

<p>Event: Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall</p>

<p>Date:&nbsp; Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10 a.m.</p>

<p>Virtual (computer or smartphone): Webex (<a>veteransaffairs.webex.com</a>)</p>

<p>Meeting number (access code): 2760 630 6380</p>

<p>Meeting password: P7VcmvDN*23&nbsp; </p>

